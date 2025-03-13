Extended after school club at Friskney

Wrap Around Care at Friskney All Saints

Friskney CofE Primary School, part of Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust (LAAT), is extending its wraparound care, now running from 7:45 am to 5:30 pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This extended provision offers a fantastic opportunity for pupils to take part in engaging, hands-on activities while providing greater flexibility and support for parents.

Tina Wood, headteacher, says: “We are thrilled to offer this extended provision, giving our pupils even more opportunities to learn, explore, and have fun outside of school hours. Whether they’re planting in the garden, performing in the choir, or unwinding at Movie Night, there’s something for everyone. Our goal is to support families while providing a variety of activities that cater to different interests and talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each afternoon features exciting themed sessions designed to spark creativity, develop new skills, and provide plenty of fun:

Gardening club enjoying their strawberries.

Monday – Computing for all ages and 11+ Club for Year 4 and Year 5

Tuesday – Choir for all ages and cheerleading for KS2

Wednesday – Gardening for all ages, giving children the chance to get hands-on with nature, learning how to plant, grow, and care for flowers and vegetables while developing a love for the outdoors

Thursday – Sewing for all ages, a creative way for children to learn practical stitching skills creating their own projects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrap Around Care at Friskney All Saints

Friday – Movie Night for all ages, the perfect way to end the school week, with pupils relaxing together and enjoying a great film in a cosy setting. There is also a Brass Group for Years 5 and 6, where young musicians can develop their skills

Alongside these fantastic after-school sessions, the Breakfast Club ensures pupils start their day with a nutritious and filling breakfast, while the after-school care provides healthy snacks and drinks to keep them going until dinner time.

Jackie Waters-Dewhurst, CEO of LAAT, commented: "At LAAT, we are committed to placing each of our schools at the heart of their community as part of our civic duty. This initiative is part of a wider programme that includes establishing SEND hubs, extending nursery provision to better support parents, expanding wrap-around care in more schools, and opening school facilities for community use. We are delighted to see Mrs. Wood bringing this vision to life, and we know that this initiative will make a real difference in supporting families in the local community."

Friskney CofE Primary School currently has places available across different year groups. For more information about admissions or to book wraparound care, parents can visit https://www.friskneyprimary.co.uk/ or contact the school office.