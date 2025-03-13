Extended after school club at Friskney
This extended provision offers a fantastic opportunity for pupils to take part in engaging, hands-on activities while providing greater flexibility and support for parents.
Tina Wood, headteacher, says: “We are thrilled to offer this extended provision, giving our pupils even more opportunities to learn, explore, and have fun outside of school hours. Whether they’re planting in the garden, performing in the choir, or unwinding at Movie Night, there’s something for everyone. Our goal is to support families while providing a variety of activities that cater to different interests and talents.
Each afternoon features exciting themed sessions designed to spark creativity, develop new skills, and provide plenty of fun:
Monday – Computing for all ages and 11+ Club for Year 4 and Year 5
Tuesday – Choir for all ages and cheerleading for KS2
Wednesday – Gardening for all ages, giving children the chance to get hands-on with nature, learning how to plant, grow, and care for flowers and vegetables while developing a love for the outdoors
Thursday – Sewing for all ages, a creative way for children to learn practical stitching skills creating their own projects
Friday – Movie Night for all ages, the perfect way to end the school week, with pupils relaxing together and enjoying a great film in a cosy setting. There is also a Brass Group for Years 5 and 6, where young musicians can develop their skills
Alongside these fantastic after-school sessions, the Breakfast Club ensures pupils start their day with a nutritious and filling breakfast, while the after-school care provides healthy snacks and drinks to keep them going until dinner time.
Jackie Waters-Dewhurst, CEO of LAAT, commented: "At LAAT, we are committed to placing each of our schools at the heart of their community as part of our civic duty. This initiative is part of a wider programme that includes establishing SEND hubs, extending nursery provision to better support parents, expanding wrap-around care in more schools, and opening school facilities for community use. We are delighted to see Mrs. Wood bringing this vision to life, and we know that this initiative will make a real difference in supporting families in the local community."
Friskney CofE Primary School currently has places available across different year groups. For more information about admissions or to book wraparound care, parents can visit https://www.friskneyprimary.co.uk/ or contact the school office.