Fantastic GCSE results at Caistor Grammar School

Over 56% of all results received were the top grades of 9-7

Over 97% of grades were grades 9-4

Over 88% of students achieved the Ebacc.

We are proud that all of our students’ hard work and determination has been rewarded with these well earned results. We are delighted that they have met the challenges of their academic studies along with all of their numerous contributions to school life. The Year 11 Class of 2025 have played a significant part in the very active life of our School, including our annual production of Crazy for You in October 2024, Bronze DofE, music concerts, sports fixtures, numerous House competitions, Caistor Fringe Festival and several charity events.

Many of our students will now progress to complete their A-Level studies at CGS Sixth Form; we wish them all the very best for their next steps, wherever that may be. We now look forward to welcoming a combination of returning and new students to CGS Sixth Form in September 2025.

Headteacher, Shona Buck said "I would like to thank all staff for their tireless work this year supporting students through their GCSE exams and look forward to continued success in the next academic year."

If you are still interested in joining the CGS Sixth Form, then please take a look at our web site and make contact with us.

