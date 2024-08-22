Fantastic results at De Aston School

Happy Students

De Aston School is pleased to report outstanding achievements by its Year 11 students in their GCSE and Vocational qualifications this summer.

This year, De Aston’s Year 11 pupils achieved seventy-two grade 7s, forty-two grade 8s and thirty-seven grade 9s in GCSE courses, surpassing the number achieving these thresholds in 2023. In addition, there were three Distinction Star grades in vocational courses.

Grade 9 is the highest grade that can be achieved. GCSE English Language and GCSE English Literature achieved a combined total of twelve grade 9s. GCSE Art achieved eight grade 9s and GCSE Media achieved four grade 9s. There were also grade 9s in GCSE Computer Science, GCSE Design Technology, GCSE French, GCSE Geography, GCSE History, GCSE Maths and GCSE Physics. In Vocational Qualifications there were Distinction Star grades in Hospitality and Catering.

A spokesperson for De Astonsaid: “We are proud of each individual student’s results. These young people have been rewarded for their personal effort. Whatever the grades they achieved, it is a personal achievement that reflects their hard work and they should be proud of how far they have come over five years.”