First Lincolnshire Institute of Technology students benefit from £500,000 bursary

Fifty students studying technical subjects through the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology have become the first to receive a bursary that aims to make education more accessible.

The Quickline Communications bursary supports students from underrepresented groups, including mature students, parents, people from low income families, people with a disability and people who were previously in care.

Each student has received a grant of up to £1,000 for things such as laptops, headphones, desk chairs and cameras, as well as travel expenses and course fees.

Catherine (Cam) Reeves is one of these students and is currently completing a course at Grantham College. They said: “I was born in the UK and my education began here, but my family moved to South Africa before I could complete it. I wanted to return to the UK to obtain a degree only to find that, as I hadn’t been living in the UK for the last three years, I would be unable to access the student loan system.

“The Quickline Communications bursary fund has been a life saver and has enabled me to continue with my studies and live away from home. With the support from the bursary, I am confident that I will be able to complete my level 4 in Film and TV.”

Mick Lochran, Director of the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, said: “It’s fantastic to see that our partnership with Quickline Communications has started to truly make a difference to our students.

“We believe that everyone has the right to access education and gain the skills they need to succeed, and the bursary is helping us to remove the barriers that underrepresented groups face when enrolling for, attending and achieving higher-level technical qualifications.

“We’re extremely grateful to Quickline Communications for their support and look forward to hearing how the bursary helps other students in the future.”

Julian Chalk, Head of Engagement and Enablement at Quickline Communications, added: “It’s great to hear that the bursary has already benefited 50 students who are studying technical subjects across Lincolnshire.

“We’re big on accessibility and inclusivity, and it’s a key part of what we do - connecting rural communities that have been left behind by other providers. Now, we’re not only ensuring everyone has access to decent broadband but we’re also ensuring that everyone has access to the education they need to thrive in a STEM career.”

Quickline Communications is one of three employment partners of the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, alongside Bakkavor and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology also works with nine education partners across the county - the University of Lincoln, University Campus North Lincolnshire, University Centre Grimsby, Boston College, Grantham College & University Centre, Lincoln College, Riseholme College, Lincoln UTC and Stamford College.

It is part of a national network of 21 IoTs, made up of experienced education providers and leading employers across England. Backed by £290 million of government investment, each IoT focuses on specialisms to suit their location, with the aim to fill immediate skills gaps while building a pipeline of talent for the future.

To find out more about the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, please visit www.liot.ac.uk.