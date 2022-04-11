First school visit to completed mosque

Year one and two pupils from Kirkby La Thorpe School paid a visit to the mosque at Sleaford Islamic Centre last week.
The five to seven-year-olds were given a tour of the prayer hall facilities on Wednesday - the first such school visit since it was completed last year.
Class teacher, Roxanne Graney, said: “We have been learning about Islam and a parent, Mrs Khan, attends the mosque so I thought we would go along for a visit.
“This term we are learning about sacred spaces of different religions and we have also been to our village church.”