First school visit to completed mosque

Staff and children of Kirkby La Thorpe School visit Sleaford Islamic Centre to learn more about Islam. EMN-220330-152353001

Year one and two pupils from Kirkby La Thorpe School paid a visit to the mosque at Sleaford Islamic Centre last week.

The five to seven-year-olds were given a tour of the prayer hall facilities on Wednesday - the first such school visit since it was completed last year.

Class teacher, Roxanne Graney, said: “We have been learning about Islam and a parent, Mrs Khan, attends the mosque so I thought we would go along for a visit.