First women-only gym in Sleaford steps up to fund netball kits for school team

A new report compiled by a group of MPs released this week concludes that women and girls are still being held back in sport.

The Women and Equalities Committee said badly-fitting kit, a lack of understanding of menstrual cycles and a slow response to injuries such as wrong footwear aggravating ACL injuries are just some of the challenges female players are facing. It also outlined issues regarding lack of options for sports wear discouraging many girls from continuing with sport and exercise into adulthood.

However this new kit for Church Lane Primary School is one step towards redressing that national balance.

Gemma Blanchard, Senior Administrator with Bursar Responsibilities, explained: “We have always had lots of interest in sponsoring our football team, but netball doesn't seem to get the same level of support.

"We put out a plea, asking for sponsorship and Vicky Morris, of EmpowHER gym, has kindly stepped up.”

EmpowHER is Sleaford's first ladies only exclusive fitness boutique gym, based in premises on Boston Road.

Gemma said: "The netball team now have an amazing new kit, this kit has already inspired our children as they now feel more valued. The ethos of the EmpowHER resonates well with our netball team, which is predominantly girls. We can't wait to show off the kit at our next match and hope that it inspires our children to achieve greatness, as they new look and feel the part.”

Vicky was grateful to be able to support the team and said: “Our ethos revolves around empowering young females into wellness and recognizing the importance of staying active for both physical and mental health.

“Engaging in sports like netball not only promotes physical fitness but also boosts mental well-being, confidence, and teamwork skills.

“Thanks to the sponsor money, the school has acquired a full kit for the team, and we are thrilled to be a part of their inspiring journey.”

She said the team’s dedication and passion are “truly inspiring”.

"Let's continue to support and empower these young athletes to reach new heights,” she added.