Former pupil confirmed as new executive headteacher at Leadenham CE Primary

A former pupil at Leadenham CE Primary Academy in Lincolnshire, which is part of Infinity Academies Trust, has now returned 28 years later to become the school’s new executive headteacher.

John Slater, who attended the village primary school during the mid 1990s, recently confirmed that after leading Leadenham CE Primary temporarily since last summer, he has now been appointed as the permanent executive headteacher.

Mr Slater is an experienced senior leader who has also used his expertise to advise other primary schools on developing their teaching and learning provision.

John Slater said: “I have so many happy memories of my time as a pupil at Leadenham, the family atmosphere, the caring staff and the adventures I had running around the school’s amazing grounds. It is a place close to my heart, so I was incredibly proud to return as Executive Headteacher.

“Over recent months, I have had the chance to get to know our wonderful pupils and their families and can confirm Leadenham is still very much a special place.

“For example, one of the brilliant things about our school is that we offer small class sizes and an inclusive culture of learning, so that all our children are challenged in their thinking, to achieve to the best of their abilities and strive to become lifelong learners.

“We also believe passionately in allowing children to explore and investigate, nurturing creativity and providing challenge for all pupils. One of the real highlights at Leadenham is all of the outdoor learning that we can offer, we have some incredible facilities and resources for pupils of all ages to enjoy.”

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “We’re delighted that Mr Slater will be leading Leadenham CE Primary on a permanent basis.

“Combining his expertise and experience with his knowledge of the local community, he is well placed to provide the very best learning opportunities for the pupils here.

“There’s also lots to look forward to at Leadenham in the coming year, for example we will shortly be opening a brand-new outdoor learning and play area and are also exploring offering wraparound care for our pupils.”

If you would like to find out more about Leadenham CE Primary Academy, please call 01400 272702 to book a tour with the Executive Headteacher. www.leadenhamprimaryacademy.co.uk