Free art and design club for Boston 13-16-year-olds

Boston College is to launch the sessions from next weekend.

Boston College is to run the Art and Design Saturday Club at its Rochford Campus from October 8 to June 2.

It comes after the educator became a member of the National Saturday Club network.

A spokesman said: “The National Saturday Club offers young people a unique opportunity to explore subjects they love for free, to build new skills, discover their talents, meet new people, and to explore future study and career possibilities.

“Weekly Saturday classes will be led by tutors at Boston College and will cover a breadth of exciting and engaging topics including painting, illustration, ceramics, textiles, digital design.

“In addition, club members will participate in National Saturday Club events including masterclasses with leading industry professionals, the ‘Summer Show’ where Saturday Clubs nationwide exhibit their work in a public exhibition, and a graduation ceremony for club members to celebrate their achievements.”

Sessions will take place every Saturday, from 10am-1pm.

In joining the network, Boston College becomes only the second National Saturday Club member in Lincolnshire after the University of Lincoln.