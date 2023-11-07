Places on a free craft and making club to run next year are being offered to Sleaford area teenagers.

An Alexander McQueen Masterclass with the National Saturday Club. Photo: BENJAMIN HUGHES

The National Saturday Club is working in partnership with The Hub in Sleaford to launch a free Craft and Making Saturday Club for local 13–16-year-olds and is accepting applications now.

The National Saturday Club is a UK-wide network, supported by Arts Council England and the Department for Education. It has been running since 2009 and works in partnership with over 70 universities, colleges, and cultural institutions across the UK.

Free and open to young people of all abilities, the Saturday Club will run from January 13, to July 13, 2024 at The Hub in Sleaford.

A Masterclass at Adobe with the National Saturday Club. Photo: Benjamin Hughes

The National Saturday Club offers young people a unique opportunity to explore subjects they love for free, to build new skills, discover their talents, meet new people, and to explore future study and career possibilities. Weekly Saturday classes will be led by tutors at The Hub and will cover a breadth of exciting and engaging topics.

In addition, club members have the opportunity to participate in National Saturday Club events including Masterclasses with leading industry professionals, the Summer Show where Saturday Clubs nationwide exhibit their work in a public exhibition, and an end-of-year graduation ceremony for club members to celebrate their achievements.

A similar club is due to run at Boston College as well. the Saturday Club there will run from October 7, 2023 to June 1, 2024 at Boston College.

Find out more about the Hub Sleaford Craft and Making Saturday Club and apply to join by visiting: https://saturday-club.org/club/hub-sleaford-craft-making/