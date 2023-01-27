Boston Library is set to host free tutor led IT and life skills courses run by ​Boston College and Choose ICT from February.

Boston Library.

​The New Skills 365 two-hour courses will begin on Monday, February 6, with courses in Introduction to Computers from 10am and Spreadsheets for Beginners starting at 1pm.

Then on Monday, February 27, there is Beginner’s Word Processing, including CVs at 10am and Everyday Maths at 1pm.

On March 13 is Beginner’s Presentations Including Photos at 10am and Money Management & Home Budgeting at 1pm.

Finally, on 27th March is Maths for Work at 10am and Introduction to Computers at 1pm.

Boston College will be at Boston Library on Fridays starting on February 24, with a course called Introduction to IT. The course starts at 9.30am and runs until 12.30pm every Friday for four weeks.

It covers creating, editing and saving documents, basic emailing skills and awareness of scams and how to use the internet, using search engines and how to search effectively for information.

Alison Wade, Library Manager for GLL, said: "These courses are aimed specifically at local people who need help getting to grips with IT or who need help with life skills such as home budgeting.

“Boston Library is very lucky to be able to offer these tutor led, small group courses, which are free of charge.”

