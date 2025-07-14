Gainsborough Nursery School celebrates 30 years and a growing Federation

Gainsborough Nursery School is celebrating a double milestone this summer – marking 30 years of outstanding early years education and welcoming two new schools into the Lincolnshire Maintained Nursery School Federation.

The Federation, originally formed in 2023 between Gainsborough Nursery School and Wyndham Park Nursery School in Grantham, has gone from strength to strength.

Now, following a successful partnership and overwhelming support from staff and families during consultation, Boston Nursery School and Kingsdown Nursery School in Lincoln have officially joined the Federation – creating a strong network of four high-quality maintained nursery schools working together across Lincolnshire.

To celebrate the official Federation Day on July 7, all four schools held a Fun Day, packed with party games, cake baking and exciting activities for the children.

Each school was also presented with a friendship bench, symbolising the shared values of kindness, inclusion and community that underpin the Federation’s work.

Executive headteacher, Laura Cook, said: “Gainsborough Nursery School has been at the heart of the local community for three decades.

“We are so proud of the strong, nurturing education we offer and thrilled to be growing as a Federation.

“This partnership allows us to share expertise, strengthen leadership and continue delivering the very best outcomes for children and families.”

All four schools in the Federation are maintained nursery schools, led by qualified teachers and Early Years specialists.

They offer a play-based curriculum tailored to each child’s individual needs – including those with SEND, EAL and other additional needs.

The Federation provides high-quality, inclusive education for children from the age of two years old, with the flexibility for families to use their 15 or 30 hours of funded childcare for core sessions, breakfast and after-school clubs.