Gainsborough primary celebrates 100% phonics success

Benjamin Adlard Primary School sees all its Year 1 children achieve 100% success in phonics tests for the second year running.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough, part of Anthem Schools Trust, is celebrating after getting a 100% pass rate in the national Year 1 Phonics Screening Check.

The test is a statutory assessment that is designed to test children’s ability to decode words using phonics. It assesses pupils on 40 words, including real and pseudo-words, to measure their decoding skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the second year running, Year 1 pupils at Benjamin Adlard achieved a 100% pass rate in the check, highlighting the success of the school’s early reading instruction and the impact of high-quality teaching.

For the second year running, Year 1 pupils at Benjamin Adlard achieved a 100% pass rate in phonics

Out of the Year 1 cohort of 27 children, 78% are eligible for the pupil premium, 41% are on the SEND register, with two having an Education, Health and Care Plan, and 15% have English as an additional language.

The strong results at Benjamin Adlard come as the school’s trust, Anthem, saw an improvement in phonics tests of 5.5 percentage points since 2023 from 81% to 86.5%, showcasing its drive to ensure all pupils can achieve and surpass expectations.

Earlier this term, Benjamin Adlard Primary was shortlisted for the Inclusive School of the Year category for the TES Schools Awards 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gainsborough school made it onto the shortlist after submitting an impressive entry for the TES Awards, with moving stories of how individual children have had their lives turned around during their time there.

Luke Lovelidge, headteacher at Benjamin Adlard Primary School, said: “We are very proud of these phonics results, which reflect the dedication of our teachers and support staff, as well as the determination of our young pupils.

“Achieving 100% for the second year running is particularly pleasing. However, we will not be resting on our laurels and will continue to ensure that for every child, every day, we make a difference.”