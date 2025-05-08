Gainsborough primary school is shortlisted in prestigious national awards for its commitment to inclusion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Benjamin Adlard Primary School has been shortlisted in the Inclusive School of the Year category for the TES Schools Awards 2025.

Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough, part of Anthem Schools Trust, is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for its commitment to inclusion.

The primary school, which is in the bottom 6% nationally of the school deprivation indicator, has worked hard to ensure its pupils flourish and succeed, despite the obstacles many of them face.

Parents and carers say they would highly recommend the school

A total of 77% of Benjamin Adlard’s pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds, 41% are on the SEND register and 23% have English as an additional language.

Despite this, the oversubscribed one-form-entry school saw 76% of its Key Stage 2 pupils achieve combined results in their SATs, compared to the national average of 59%, and 100% of Year 1 pupils passed the phonics test, significantly above the national average of 80%.

Benjamin Adlard also offers a wide range of enrichment activities for the children, their families and the wider community, with staff often giving up their evenings and weekends to help.

The school provides food and uniform parcels, grows vegetables to take home and even funded a trip to the pantomime which 96% of the children had never experienced before.

Benjamin Adlard is delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious TES inclusion award

The success of the Gainsborough primary is reflected in the fact that 100% of parents and carers say they would recommend the school.

The impressive entry, with moving stories of how individual children have had their lives turned around by the school, caught the eye of the TES Schools Awards judges and saw Benjamin Adlard shortlisted for the Inclusive School of the Year category.

Representatives from the school will attend a special ceremony at the Grosvenor Hotel in London in June to find out if they have won.

Luke Lovelidge, headteacher at Benjamin Adlard Primary School, said: “We are hugely privileged to be shortlisted for this prestigious TES inclusion award and I would like to thank everyone at the school for their hard work to make Benjamin Adlard the inclusive school it is.

Benjamin Adlard also offers a wide range of enrichment activities for the children and their families

“We are committed to creating a fully inclusive environment with equal opportunities for all and our team always goes the extra mile to make a difference to our pupils and the wider community and ensure that they feel valued.

“We champion inclusion, demonstrating that disadvantage and SEND does not determine outcomes. Through a strong relational approach and ongoing reflection, we ensure that for every child, every day, we make a difference.”

David Moran, Interim CEO of Anthem Schools Trust, said: “Congratulations to Luke and the whole team at Benjamin Adlard who thoroughly deserve to be recognised for their work to ensure inclusion.

“We are extremely proud of this nurturing school with its high ambition and relentless commitment to improving and enriching children’s lives: it is a true beacon of excellence and an inspiration to others.”

Jon Severs, Editor of TES Magazine, said: “We’ve seen some incredible entries nominated in this year’s awards.

“The TES Schools Awards are a highlight of the year, and it’s important that we properly recognise the fantastic work that’s been done in education across the academic year.”