Gainsborough primary school wins science quality mark

Benjamin Adlard Primary School has been recognised for its work to ensure all pupils enjoy rich and rigorous science lessons

Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough, part of Anthem Schools Trust, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM).

Benjamin Adlard is one of just 130 schools to win the nationally recognised accreditation this month, in recognition for its commitment to developing excellence in science leadership, curriculum design, teaching and learning.

The PSQM is led by the University of Hertfordshire and aims to ensure that children have access to a strong foundation in science education during their primary school years.

The PSQM is a year-long professional development programme that equips primary science leaders with the skills to raise the quality of science lessons across the whole school and promote a culture of continuous improvement.

Luke Lovelidge, headteacher at Benjamin Adlard Primary School, said: “We are very proud to have received this accreditation for our work to ensure that all our pupils get to enjoy rigorous and meaningful science lessons.

“At Benjamin Adlard, we are committed to making sure that every child has an outstanding education and experiences which enable them to become lifelong learners and our innovative science lessons are very much a part of this.”

Helen Sizer, PSQM Director, added: “By achieving The Primary Science Quality Mark, a school has shown commitment to raising the profile and quality of science education through the development of effective science leadership, visionary curriculum design and excellent teaching practice which is positively impacting on children’s learning across the school.

“Such success is only possible through the collective effort of the whole school community, and all those involved should be incredibly proud of this achievement and the positive difference this is making to children’s learning and understanding of the world around them.”