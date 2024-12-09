Gainsborough school among ten in Lincolnshire set to have CCTV installed

Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough, is one of ten schools in Lincolnshire set to get permanent CCTV cameras installed to stop bad parking on the roads outside

​Schools with the worst problems and history of parking fines will be given priority.

The cameras would allow operators to monitor in real time the ‘keep clear’ zones with zigzag markings, where traffic is banned from stopping, waiting or parking.

Lincolnshire County Council says that mobile cameras have temporarily improved driving in the past, but this stops as soon as they are removed.

Ten schools have been identified as candidates, where a total of 312 parking fines were issued between February 20 and October 8 2024, including Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough that received 18 parking fines.

The other schools which have been identified are The William Alvey C of E School in Sleaford (61), Boston West Academy in Boston (46), Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School in Lincoln (42), St Thomas’ Ce Primary School in Boston (33), St Giles Academy in Lincoln (29), Tower Road Academy in Boston (26), Southview Primary School in Crowland (20), The Priory Witham Academy in Lincoln (20) and Manor Leas Primary School in Lincoln (17).

They will need a feasibility study before any cameras are installed.

The scheme will cost around £200,000, and cost around £40,000 per year to run.

Mobile cameras and on-foot patrols will still be used in areas where inconsiderate parking is becoming more of a problem.

The cameras were set to be discussed at the council’s Highways and Transport on December 9.

A report says: “A previous trial of a mobile Close Circuit Television enforcement solution showed two main themes.

“When the vehicle was present, drivers were compliant but when not present, drivers reverted to non-compliant behaviours.

“A similar pattern of behaviour was seen when Civil parking Enforcement Officers were present or absent.

“Short term compliance was achievable but only a constant presence would assist a more permanent change.”