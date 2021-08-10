Gainsborough students celebrate great A Level results despite another year impacted by pandemic

The government directed that teachers should assess and award grades using in-school final assessments based on previous exam questions, with assessment papers being set, marked and moderated by teaching staff.

And among those celebrating a successful year are students at Queen Elizabeth’s High School (QEHS) in Gainsborough which saw 68 per cent of students attain at least one A or A* grade and 88 per cent of students achieve grades that were all of C or above.

Rick Eastham, headteacher, said: “This has been an unprecedented and challenging year for everyone.

Students celebrate as they receive their A Level results

"It is, therefore, with immense pride that I am able to congratulate our school community on meeting the challenge head-on.

"A true sense of determination, together with adaptability and resilience has ensured these results are testament to the incredible efforts of the students and staff at QEHS.

"Yet again we have excelled. These A Level grades were achieved under strenuous testing conditions and, typically, students approached their assessments with the same rigour and diligence as they would have applied to public examinations and staff were equally thorough in their marking, moderation and grading.

"Once again this summer, we have students going on to study medicine, veterinary science and a wide-range of other subjects and disciplines at prestigious universities including both the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford.

"Securing prized places at university and on apprenticeships with such excellent grades is to be celebrated and represents just reward for the endeavor shown by our year 13 students during their A Level studies.

“At QEHS we pride ourselves in providing all students with a holistic educational experience to ensure they leave us as well-rounded, highly capable and confident young people.