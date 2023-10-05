Register
The Richmond School, Skegness - Mrs Lake’s class.The Richmond School, Skegness - Mrs Lake’s class.
GALLERY: Class of 2023 new starters in the Skegness area

It’s that time of year where we once again feature the autumn term new school starters from around the Skegness area, who are settling into school life.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST

Every year Lincolnshire World approaches local primary schools and invites them to submit pictures of pupils who are now forming new friendships in their first classes after nursery.

As you can see, getting new starters to stand stilll is never easy, but we think you will agree they are adorable. We wish them every success as they being their learning journey.

The Richmond School, Skegness - Mrs Watts’ class..

1. Class of 2023 New Starters

The Richmond School, Skegness - Mrs Watts’ class.. Photo: Chrissie Redford

Skegness Infant Academy Squirrel Class.

2. Class of 2023 New Starters

Skegness Infant Academy Squirrel Class. Photo: Greenwood Academies Trust

Skegness Infant Academy Rabbit Class

3. Class of 2023 New Starters

Skegness Infant Academy Rabbit Class Photo: Greenwood Academies Trust

Skegness Infant Academy Hedgehog Class

4. Class of 2023 New Starters

Skegness Infant Academy Hedgehog Class Photo: Greenwood Academies Trust

