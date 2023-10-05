GALLERY: Class of 2023 new starters in the Skegness area
It’s that time of year where we once again feature the autumn term new school starters from around the Skegness area, who are settling into school life.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST
Every year Lincolnshire World approaches local primary schools and invites them to submit pictures of pupils who are now forming new friendships in their first classes after nursery.
As you can see, getting new starters to stand stilll is never easy, but we think you will agree they are adorable. We wish them every success as they being their learning journey.
1 / 2