Gallery: De Aston students celebrate their results
It has been a tense morning for students across the country as they collected their results.
By Dianne Tuckett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:54 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:12 pm
De Aston staff were out bright and early to welcome students from 8am.
Many already had their university places confirmed, but didn’t know the exact results.
There joy – with just the occasional tears – were shared by their fellow students and teachers.
Head teacher Simon Porter said: “They are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people in their own ways and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 2