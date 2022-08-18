Edit Account-Sign Out
Students Andrey Bruno (left), who is heading to Nottingham Trent to study policing, and Freddy Espin, who is taking a year out, with teachers, from left Matthew Dalton, David Randall and Vicky Davies

Gallery: De Aston students celebrate their results

It has been a tense morning for students across the country as they collected their results.

By Dianne Tuckett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:54 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:12 pm

De Aston staff were out bright and early to welcome students from 8am.

Many already had their university places confirmed, but didn’t know the exact results.

There joy – with just the occasional tears – were shared by their fellow students and teachers.

Head teacher Simon Porter said: “They are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people in their own ways and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

1. De Aston: Frankie goes to.... Cardiff

Frankie Hills celebrates his successes with mum Corinne and head teacher Simon Porter

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. De Aston: English stars

Head of English Sarah Peacock congratulates Florence Williams (A*) and Gosia Zalewska (A) on their results

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. De Aston: Heading out to sea

Mia Wilson was one of the first to pick up her results, receiving an A* and two A grades. She is already in the process of going into the Royal Navy, hopefully with a career in logistics.

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. De Aston: Framing life

Tom Waite has received the grades he needed for his place at Harper Adams to carry on the family trade as a fourth-generation farmer.

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

