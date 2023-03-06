GALLERY: Dragons, crayons, the BFG - and Jeremy Clarkson! World Book Day celebrations in our schools
Dragons, crayons, the BFG, Miss Trunchbull – and Jeremy Clarkson – were just some of the amazing costumes donned by children this World Book Day.
Schools across our area dressed up as their favourite book characters on Thursday, and there were some incredible creations and imaginations coming alive.
There were a number of book-themed activities in schools, including North Thoresby Primary Academy pupils who decorated paper plates into the faces of their favourite book characters.
