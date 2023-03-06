Register
GALLERY: Dragons, crayons, the BFG - and Jeremy Clarkson! World Book Day celebrations in our schools

Dragons, crayons, the BFG, Miss Trunchbull – and Jeremy Clarkson – were just some of the amazing costumes donned by children this World Book Day.

By Rachel Armitage
6 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 10:03am
Pupils at St Michael's primary school in Louth dressed up for World Book Day.
Pupils at St Michael's primary school in Louth dressed up for World Book Day.
Pupils at St Michael's primary school in Louth dressed up for World Book Day.

Schools across our area dressed up as their favourite book characters on Thursday, and there were some incredible creations and imaginations coming alive.

There were a number of book-themed activities in schools, including North Thoresby Primary Academy pupils who decorated paper plates into the faces of their favourite book characters.

You can see these photos published in our World Book Day special in this week’s Louth Leader.

Donington on Bain primary school pupils on World Book Day.
Donington on Bain primary school pupils on World Book Day.
Donington on Bain primary school pupils on World Book Day.
North Thoresby Primary Academy children decorated a paper plate as their favourite book character on World Book Day 2023.
North Thoresby Primary Academy children decorated a paper plate as their favourite book character on World Book Day 2023.
North Thoresby Primary Academy children decorated a paper plate as their favourite book character on World Book Day 2023.
Scamblesby primary school pupils dressed as their favourite book characters.
Scamblesby primary school pupils dressed as their favourite book characters.
Scamblesby primary school pupils dressed as their favourite book characters.
North Cockerington primary school's World Book Day costumes.
North Cockerington primary school's World Book Day costumes.
North Cockerington primary school's World Book Day costumes.
Grimoldby Primary School pupils on World Book Day.
Grimoldby Primary School pupils on World Book Day.
Grimoldby Primary School pupils on World Book Day.
Kidgate Primary Academy pupils on World Book Day.
Kidgate Primary Academy pupils on World Book Day.
Kidgate Primary Academy pupils on World Book Day.
Jeremy ClarksonSchools