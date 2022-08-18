GALLERY: Horncastle students bringing their 'A game' with top A Level results

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QEGS Horncastle A levels students jumping for joy, from left: Grace Lunn, Max Booth, Sam Reece, Dhruv Gongireddy, Alfie Parfitt, Anthony Stanton and Duvindu Pathirathna.

At Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS), students have excelled once again with more than 40 percent of students achieving the top A* grade or A.

One such student was Yasmeen Soliman, who achieved four A* grades in Psychology, English Literature, Art and her EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) on art in the Egyptian revolution. She is now going on to study fine art at the University of Leeds.

More top grades across the board were achieved by Minahil Fansur, who achieved A* grades in Maths, Computer Science, Further Maths and Psychology, and is now going on to study for her degree in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at Nottingham University.

QEGS Horncastle's Claire Patrick, who achieved A* A A and George Parkinson, who got three A* and B in their A Levels.

More high flyers include Ella Allen-James, Alfie Baird, Max Booth, Dhruv Gongireddy, Katherine Hogg, Lily Johnson, Anton Kiss, Daniel Nicholson, Ella Pannell, Duvindu Pathirathna, Claire Patrick, Chloe Pickering, Amanda Platt, Harry Porcher, Tarun Ravi, Raghav Subramaniam, Sophie Wickstead and Lucy Wood also gained an A or A* in each of their A level subjects

QEGS headteacher Mr Simon Furness said: “We are particularly proud of our A level students this year. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time in the Sixth Form and have prepared themselves fully for the next stage in their education or chosen career, with over 40 percent of A-Level results being either an A grade or one of the prestigious A* grades.

"They are without doubt an impressive group of young people who have navigated their way through their time in our Sixth Form with unbelievable maturity and resilience.

QEGS student Zara Gotts, with proud parents Joanne and Alan.

"The overwhelming majority of our students have secured their preferred university place or been accepted on apprenticeship or training schemes. They have done so well under particularly challenging and difficult circumstances, and we applaud their achievements; they are fine ambassadors for QEGS and we will miss them in September as they head off for pastures new.”

This is the first time that A level students have faced exams since 2019. Because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 pupils were instead awarded grades by their teachers, based on their coursework.

Lincolnshire County Council is not being provided with this year's A Level results and will not be able to provide overall figures for the county, but Coun Patricia Bradwell, the county council’s executive member for children’s services, said:

“I’m confident that Lincolnshire’s students will have performed strongly in these difficult exams once again. Covid has caused significant disruption for schools over the last few years.

QEGS Horncastle A Level students, from left: Minahil Fansur, Chloe Hayson, Lucy Wood, Katherine Hogg and Ashima Goyal.

"However, with support from their teachers, the students have adapted well and worked hard – they thoroughly deserve to do well. I’m proud of all they’ve achieved during their time at school and look forward to hearing about our local success stories. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Any students that are disappointed with their grades are being reminded that support is available to help them take their next step, whether that's university, employment, or training.

QEGS Horncastle A Level students celebrating their results, from left: Grace Lunn, Max Booth, Sam Reece and Dhruv Gongireddy.

QEGS Horncastle's Yasmeen Soliman with proud parents Mohamed Soliman and Ghada Shawar.