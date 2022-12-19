GALLERY: Nativities and Christmas plays in our schools
It’s nearly Christmas, and pupils in schools all across our area have been getting festive with their Christmas plays.
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Edward Richardson Primary School's Foundation children in their Nativity.
Nativities, carol concerts and more have been enjoyed by youngsters before they broke up for their Christmas holidays.
To order a photo of your child’s nativity play, phone: 0330 403 0033 or email: [email protected]
St Hughs school's Nativity. Coningsby St Michael's primary school nativity. Kirkby on Bain primary school's nativity. Horncastle Community Primary School nativity play. The nativity play by Tattershall Primary School. Scamblesby primary school's nativity in the church. St Andrews primary school, Woodhall Spa's KS1 Nativity. Woodhall Spa's St Andrews KS2 pupil.