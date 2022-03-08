As well as dressing up as their favourite book characters, staff and pupils at schools across the district were taking part in a number of activities.

Pupils at Spilsby Primary Academy have been taking to the stage in a series of workshops with West End Schools, in honour of this year’s World Book Day.

During the sessions, run by a professional West End dancer and choreographer, pupils across the school were offered the opportunity to take part in dance and movement workshops, aiming to give a unique insight into books.

With different age-related activities on offer for each year group, pupils had the chance to create a new dance routine to retell well-known children’s stories from beginning to end.

Reception and Year One performed ‘Where the Wild Things Are’; while Year Two classes performed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and pupils from Years Three to Year Six explored ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

Meanwhile over at Children at St. Andrew’s Primary School, the pupils enjoyed a poetry theme to their World Book Day.

All classes performed a poem to share with the rest of the school, ranging from our Nursery class performing ‘Pat-a-Cake’ to Year 5 & 6 children reciting ‘Pants on Fire’ by Paul Cookson.

EYFS and KS1 children were also lucky to have a very special visitor, Mary Poppins and her assistant, who visited from Woodhall Library and shared stories with the pupils.

