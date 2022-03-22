GALLERY: Raising money for Comic Relief

Holy Trinity Tattershall comic relief EMN-220318-134319001
Whether it’s coming into school dressed in red, baking cakes or dressing up as their favourite superheroes, pupils and staff at our schools have done their bit.
Take a look at our online photo gallery to see what the children have been up to.
Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
To buy a copy of one of the photos of your child, call our photo sales team on 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected]
Horncastle primary school comic relief EMN-220318-134553001 St Lawrence school comic relief EMN-220318-134500001 Tattershall primary school Comic Relief EMN-220318-134337001 East Wold primary school pupils dress in red for Comic Relief. EMN-220321-104007001 St Bernards School's Post 16 students celebrating Comic Relief. EMN-220321-104018001 No Caption ABCDE EMN-220322-113625001