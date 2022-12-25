Gallery: Sleaford area school pupils put on a show for Christmas

It is Christmas time and post-pandemic has seen a return of traditional Nativity plays for eager family audiences to attend. Here we show some festive performers around Sleaford.
William Alvey School reception children enjoyed performing Baarmy Bethlehem supported by their Year 5 buddies.
Photo: supplied
St Andrew’s CofE Primary School in Leasingham performed the Nativity play A Miracle in Town.
Photo: Leasingham St Andrew's School.
Ruskington Chestnut Street CE Primary Academy saw Key Stage 1 children perform ‘The Angel Express’.
Photo: Ruskington Chestnut Street CE Primary Academy
Some sheepish characters in Church Lane School’s show in Sleaford.
Photo: Church Lane School in Sleaford.