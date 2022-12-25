Register
Caythorpe School Key Stage 1 kids acted out their Nativity as a Christmas bedtime story.

Gallery: Sleaford area school pupils put on a show for Christmas

It’s Christmas play time again!

By Andy Hubbert
4 minutes ago

It is Christmas time and post-pandemic has seen a return of traditional Nativity plays for eager family audiences to attend. Here we show some festive performers around Sleaford.

1. [email protected]_image3.jpeg

William Alvey School reception children enjoyed performing Baarmy Bethlehem supported by their Year 5 buddies.

Photo: supplied

2. [email protected]_image001.jpg

St Andrew’s CofE Primary School in Leasingham performed the Nativity play A Miracle in Town.

Photo: Leasingham St Andrew's School.

3. [email protected]_IMG_4097.jpg

Ruskington Chestnut Street CE Primary Academy saw Key Stage 1 children perform ‘The Angel Express’.

Photo: Ruskington Chestnut Street CE Primary Academy

4.

Some sheepish characters in Church Lane School’s show in Sleaford.

Photo: Church Lane School in Sleaford.

