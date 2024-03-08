GALLERY: Sticks, spoons and cute bunnies on parade for World Book Day
There were a wide array of costumes donned by youngsters and grown ups across the county, ranging from classics including Alice in Wonderland, Paddington, and Lord fo the Rings, to more modern stories including Julia Donaldson’s many stories, and even a non-fiction entry with a youngster dressing up as a Dambusters pilot.
Schools across the area were holding activities of their own, and not only were the children at Kidgate Primary Academy getting into the spirit of things and dressing up, but so were teachers and even support staff!
Miss Barber donned a homemade Stick Man costume from the Julia Donaldson book, and even the school’s crossing patrol officer Rachel Andrews was getting in on the fun with her dog costume.
Over at Grimoldby Primary School, the children all came to school in their pyjamas to reflect bedtime reading for pleasure.
They were reading to other classes in the school and also doing a hunt to see if we can identify which book the characters on every class’s door belongs to.
There were also plenty of World Book Day activities going on at North Thoresby Primary Academy and affiliated school Utterby Primary Academy, where the classes had a competition to create a book character using a wooden spoon, and loads of in class activities including an online workshop with author James Campbell.