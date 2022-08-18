GALLERY: Students bringing their 'A game' with top A Level results

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QEGS Horncastle A levels students jumping for joy, from left: Grace Lunn, Max Booth, Sam Reece, Dhruv Gongireddy, Alfie Parfitt, Anthony Stanton and Duvindu Pathirathna.

At Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS), students have excelled once again with numerous pupils achieving the top A* grade.

One such student was Yasmeen Soliman, who achieved four A* grades in Psychology, English Literature, Art and her EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) on art in the Egyptian revolution. She is now going on to study fine art at the University of Leeds.

More top grades across the board were achieved by Minahil Fansur, who achieved A* grades in Maths, Computer Science, Further Maths and Psychology, and is now going on to study for her degree in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at Nottingham University.

QEGS Horncastle's Claire Patrick, who achieved A* A A and George Parkinson, who got three A* and B in their A Levels.

More high flyers include Lucy Wood and Katherine Hogg, who both achieved A* A A grades in History, Engineering and Drama, and English Literature, History and German respectively.

This is the first time that A level students have faced exams since 2019. Because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 pupils were instead awarded grades by their teachers, based on their coursework.

Lincolnshire County Council is not being provided with this year's A Level results and will not be able to provide overall figures for the county, but Coun Patricia Bradwell, the county council’s executive member for children’s services, said:

QEGS student Zara Gotts, with proud parents Joanne and Alan.

“I’m confident that Lincolnshire’s students will have performed strongly in these difficult exams once again. Covid has caused significant disruption for schools over the last few years.

"However, with support from their teachers, the students have adapted well and worked hard – they thoroughly deserve to do well. I’m proud of all they’ve achieved during their time at school and look forward to hearing about our local success stories. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Any students that are disappointed with their grades are being reminded that support is available to help them take their next step, whether that's university, employment, or training.

QEGS Horncastle A Level students, from left: Minahil Fansur, Chloe Hayson, Lucy Wood, Katherine Hogg and Ashima Goyal.

QEGS Horncastle A Level students celebrating their results, from left: Grace Lunn, Max Booth, Sam Reece and Dhruv Gongireddy.

QEGS Horncastle's Yasmeen Soliman with proud parents Mohamed Soliman and Ghada Shawar.