As well as dressing up as their favourite book characters, staff and pupils at schools across the district were taking part in a number of activities.

In North Cockerington C of E Primary School and East Wold Primary School, the pupils had a special visit from children’s author Ellie Irving who came to school to deliver writing workshops with the KS2 pupils and complete a book signing.

Children and staff at Louth and Theddlethorpe Academies fully embraced World Book Day as they dressed up as their favourite fictional characters to encourage reading.

Both Academies, which are members of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, have a focus on literacy, with a brand new library at Louth Academy, and indoor and outdoor reading rooms at Theddlethorpe Academy.

At Louth Academy, the recent installation of a Book Vending Machine provides rewards for students who do well at school. The students earn Star Student awards throughout the term for excellence in school, and the top students are rewarded with a token which they can choose to use on a number of rewards, including a brand new free book.

Activities at the Academy for World Book Day included a treasure hunt to discover which character their teachers had dressed up as, and plenty of opportunities for sitting down with a good book.

At Theddlethorpe Academy, children were encouraged to find a quiet corner for reading. They also had the chance to win prizes for making their own book covers.

