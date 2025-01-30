GANF celebrates International School Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the award, which celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in global education. Bringing an international dimension into the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life and work in today’s world.

The 2025 award ceremony took place in Westminster on Monday 20 January. Members of Parliament and representatives from schools around the UK attended the event. Oliver Maltby (Assistant Headteacher) and Chloe Golland (International Co-ordinator) went to London to receive the school's award.

GANF’s international work includes termly international days, learning about different celebrations in RE such as Diwali and a continued partnership with KBZO school in Germany (including pen friends and exchange trips). Pupils experience international activities through Newsround and exposure to UNICEF rights. This opens up discussion of world issues and current affairs. Pupils develop an understanding of their place in the world and what the world can look like for different people. Our pupils experience a wide range of cross-curricular and multi-sensory opportunities supporting their understanding of the world around them. Staff have received training on the International School Award and have a good understanding of how international practice is integrated into the curriculum and school ethos/culture.

On hearing the news that GANF had received the award, Chloe Golland (International Co-Ordinator) said: ‘It is fantastic news that GANF have received the award for our continued international work, supporting pupils to see a world beyond their own. Our international work is a crucial part of our curriculum and day-to-day practice. This is integrated into our British Values work and promotion of our school values. It is an honour to see the pupils engaging and learning during international days. It is a privilege to be a part of providing our pupils with opportunities to try new foods, experience different cultures and develop their understanding of cultural celebrations Our continued partnership with KBZO school in Germany remains at the heart of our international work. Our Pen Pal projects, sharing of letters and exchange trips supports pupils to develop confidence and an understanding of the world around them. International days are very successful at GANF. It is clear that pupils and staff value these experiences which contribute to their understanding of the wider world’.

‘As a school, we have also developed our International Policy which promotes a sense of international identity and articulates our continued desire to integrate global issues and international awareness into our curriculum and lessons. I feel proud of GANF staff and pupils as we continue our journey of partnerships and international work. International practice is integrated into everything we do at GANF, and I look forward to future projects we will participate in and the exciting opportunities our pupils will partake in’.

Daley Barber-Allen, Headteacher at GANF added: ‘We are delighted that the international work we do as a school has been recognised in this way. Many of our pupils live quite isolated lives outside of school and many do not get the opportunity to travel abroad or may have difficulty doing so. We are therefore always trying to find creative ways of bringing the wider world into our school so that our pupils can still experience the enjoyment of learning about different countries, cultures and languages. Achieving the International School Award is an important milestone in our mission for all GANF pupils to recognise their own place within the wider global community.’

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: ‘The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms. The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with upmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.

By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.’

Over 6000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop:

An international ethos embedded throughout the school

A whole school approach to international work

Collaborative curriculum-based work with several partner schools

Year-round international activity

Involvement of the wider community