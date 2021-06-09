GCSE and A level results to reach Sleaford students via email to maintain social distancing

Scenes like these from two years ago won't be possible again this year due to pandemic precautions. 2019 GCSE results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. L-R Tamzen Brenton 16, Rafia Khan 16 EMN-190822-182601001

With issues around social distancing and the ongoing concern about coronavirus, both sets of results will be issued to students at Carre’s grammar School and Kesteven and Sleaford High School online via email.

This is similar to arrangements last year, but the dates for receiving results have been brought forward to allow more time for students to appeal about grading decisions before making final arrangements for university and sixth form.

A levels will be issued on Tuesday, August 10, while GCSE results will come through on Thursday, August 12.

Jo Smith, Head of Kesteven and Sleaford High School said: “Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic we will continue with online results at both Robert Carre Trust schools.”

She added that St George’s Academy will do an in person collection of results but with similar tight social distancing guidelines as last year. “We all know young people want to hug lots on results days!” she said.

“Last year several parents ran garden celebrations for their children with a few close friends and I imagine the same will happen this year.