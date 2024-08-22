Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Skegness Grammar School are on the way to achieving their dreams after receiving their GCSE results.

Headteacher Jude Hunton said it was great to be back a week after A-Levels celebrating another set of excellent results with the GCSE students.

"This year group is the first bubble year group after the dark days of the pandemic and their school experience has been a lot different to the previous recent years.

"Their school experience has been quite different from traditional Year 7s – and we are so pleased they have gone from bubble to realising their dreams.”

Harold Akomolafe celebrating his results with Headteacher Jude Hunton and Head of School Mrs Lorraine Walker.

Encouraged by Mr Hunton and Head of School Mrs Lorraine Walker, Harold Akomolafe bravely opened his results live on the Skegness Standard Facebook page.

Harold achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, two grade 6s and one grade 5 and joins the Sixth Form at SGS to study A Levels.

He plans to join Sixth Form to study Biology Chemistry and Maths.

"In the future I want to be a doctor,” he explained.

The wait is over for Alice Battersby and Julia Carroll.

Mrs Walker was excited to celebrate with the students.

"I’m really happy – it’s amazing to watch the students reach their own successses and see their own achievements.

"They constantly demonstrate our values, they have learned knowledge, they have practiced so hard and revised and today they have reaped the rewards.”

Other students who secured some impressive results were:

All smiles - isonel McDonal collects her results.

● Alice Battersby achieved three grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and one grade 7 and is joining the Sixth Form to study A Levels at Skegness Grammar School.

● George Wilson will be joining the Sixth Form at SGS to study his A Levels after achieving three grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and three grade 6s.

● Julia Carroll achieved one grade 9, five grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s and joins the Sixth Form at SGS in September to study A Levels.

● Zach Ison achieved two grade 9s, one grade 8, five grade 7s and two grade 6s and joins the Sixth Form to study for his A Levels at SGS.

The wait is over - students collect their results at Skegness Grammar School.

● Isabel McDonald joins the Sixth Form at SGS after achieving one grade 9, five grade 8s, two grade 7s, one grade 6 and one grade 5.

Lincolnshire County Council has also recognisef the achievements of students countywide.

The school is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET).

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive Officer at DRET, said: “These are really excellent results. Well done to all our year 11 students!

“Congratulations too to our staff. You have all supported our students so well, together with the whole school community, including parents and carers.

I am so proud of the hard work that everyone has put in. I want to wish all our students every success for the future.”

Students collecting their results at Skegness Grammar School.

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “GCSEs are a major milestone, and I’m sure the children’s hard work over the years will be reflected in another set of good results.

“While I’m sure that the vast majority of pupils will get the grades they need for their future plans, there will undoubtedly be some who are disappointed with their results. I’d like to remind them to stay positive and make the most of the support that is available to help them weigh up their options.

“I look forward to hearing about our local success stories and wish all our young people the very best for the future, whatever their next steps might be.”