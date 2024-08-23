GCSE English and maths students at Boston College celebrating achievements

Tristan Crook.

Boston College’s English and maths students have been celebrating their achievements at the GCSE level.

A spokesman for the education setting said: “The triumphs and progress made speaks volumes about the students’ determination and eagerness to progress on their career journeys.

“The dedicated English and Maths department at Boston College has, for another year, supported many school leavers and adult learners on their paths to achieve the grades they need to advance towards their next educational steps or employment goals.”

After collecting his results, Tristan Crook said: “I had previously achieved a grade 5 in my maths GCSE at secondary school, but I needed a higher grade to be able to study Further Maths at A Level. The extra 1-1 support I have received from my lecturers at Boston College prepared me to take the Higher Maths GCSE exam paper. I have achieved a grade 7 which is exactly what I needed to progress, so I am very happy!”

The spokesman added: “Boston College takes pride in its dedication to facilitating the return of adult learners to education, offering them a pathway to unlock enhanced employment opportunities.”

An example of this is with adult learner Kelly Burt, who said: “I am absolutely ecstatic to have achieved the GCSE maths grade I need to be able to study a higher qualification for my job as a teaching assistant.

“I attended weekly lessons in the evening at the Spalding Campus, which was ideal for me as it’s close to where I live. When I started the course, I wouldn’t have believed I could do it, but the support I’ve received and the friends I’ve made have given me the confidence I needed to succeed.”

Claire Ashley, director of learning for academic, core and business at Boston College, said: “Our students have performed extremely well in these core subjects which are often a barrier. We are so proud of those students who have achieved their desired grades and made positive progress from their starting points, often showing determination and resilience to keep going.

“We continue to support our students to be the best that they can be, giving them the opportunities to open doors and progress onto their next steps. English and maths is such an important part to a student’s journey and we are so pleased to be a key part of that.”

For more information about courses at the college, visit its Enrolment Event on Thursday, August 29, from 4-8pm, at Boston Campus, or Wednesday, September 4, 5-7pm, at its Spalding Campus.