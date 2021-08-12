GCSE results 2021: Carre’s Grammar proud of achievements in “difficult year”

Carres Grammar School EMN-190402-143050001

Carre’s Grammar school is pleased to report some outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSEs and CNATs this summer.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades set against a national standard, and were approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Headteacher Nick Law said: “We are very proud to celebrate the achievements of the students after such a difficult year, in which everyone has shown remarkable resilience in overcoming the challenges in front of them.”

He explained: “At Carre’s we very much focus on the individual results of each of our boys, setting high targets to raise aspiration for all, and pride ourselves on teaching beyond the exam requirements at GCSE, while also enabling them to engage in a very busy programme of enrichment activities. This will see Carre’s students moving on to the next level, be it to do A levels, BTEC diplomas, scholarships, college courses, apprenticeships, or employment, and this is cause for celebration.”

Mr Law added: “Some individuals have overcome considerable challenges aside from the pandemic to achieve their results and I am very proud of each one of them. The results are a testament to the hard work and motivation of the students, alongside support from their teachers and parents. We are pleased that the majority plan to undertake sixth form studies within the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form and we look forward to welcoming other students from other schools who will join us in September, too.

“The staff also deserve huge recognition for the part they have played in preparing students for their next ambitious steps as they have worked harder than ever before to ensure that online learning was as good a substitute for face-to-face lessons as possible. Parents should also be recognised for their role as they ensured regular full attendance in lessons and that their sons made committed contributions online, working in partnership with the school.