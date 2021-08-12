GCSE results 2021; St George’s Academy students celebrate at Sleaford and Ruskington

St George's Academy in Sleaford. EMN-211208-102722001

Academy principal Laranya Caslin was pleased to deliver the good news to students - all by email this year to ensure social distancing due to Covid-19.

She said: “The students have displayed maturity beyond their years in adapting to remote learning and many took full advantage of the support and materials provided, working at least as hard as past year groups.

“As such, they absolutely earned their considerable achievements and we are delighted to recognise that in today’s results.