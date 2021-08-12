GCSE results 2021: ✨Welbourn’s Sir William Robertson Academy students celebrate

Ewan Mould of Navenby pleased with his GCSE results at Sir William Robertson Academy. EMN-211208-160404001

Whether you are staying on at the academy’s sixth form, or going on to study elsewhere or into the world of work, the school says it is proud of the pupils.

Headteacher Mark Guest said: “We are immensely proud of this year’s cohort of GCSE students. They have overcome truly unprecedented challenges to achieve their fantastic and well-deserved GCSE results.

“Their resilience, hard work and positivity will provide them with a fantastic platform for everything that they wish to achieve in the future. We are delighted that the vast majority will continue with us at Sir William Robertson in the Sixth Form.”

Sir William Robertson student Carly Jackson of Brant Broughton. EMN-211208-160331001

Thomas Jackson from Fernwood did exceptionally well, achieving the top grade 9 in Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science, as well as grade 8 in Geography and German, grade 6 in English Language and English Literature and Distinction* in Business and Enterprise.

Freya Walton from Newark also received fantastic results, achieving grade 9 in Mathematics, History and Drama, grade 8 in Additional Mathematics and Chemistry, grade 7 in English Language, English Literature, Biology and Physics, grade 6 in German and A* in Child Development and Care.

Ffion Davis from Waddington was awarded grade 9 in English Literature, grade 8 in English Language, Science, French, History, and Drama, grade 7 in Mathematics and Science, and Distinction* in BTEC Music.

Talented performer Pippa Winter from Witham St Hughs also received Distinction* in this subject.

Chloe Gresham of Ancaster picking up her results at Sir William Robertson Academy. EMN-211208-160342001

Isobel Bates, from Claypole, was awarded grade 9 in Mathematics, as well as seven grade 7s and three grade 6s. Ellie Roberts from Coddington secured grade 9 in Art & Design, as well as three grade 8s, one grade 7, three grade 6s and a grade 5.

Carly Jackson from Brant Broughton achieved grade 8s and grade 7s across the board and Georgia Denman, from Aubourn, was awarded seven grade 7s, two grade 6s and one grade 5. Danny Penneck from Newark achieved grade 8 in each of the three sciences: Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Dimitri Katsouris from Brant Broughton, Zack Moody from Balderton, Ewan Mould from Navenby and Francesca O’Brien from Heckington all achieved grade 8 in Mathematics, with Zack also achieving grade 9 in Geography and Ewan gaining Distinction* in Business and Enterprise.

Oscar Lacey from Witham St Hughs and Daniel Sterling from Balderton also both achieved Distinction* in this subject.

Dimitri Katsouris of Brant Broughton at Sir William Robertson Academy. EMN-211208-160353001

BTEC Sport students Hannah Ball from Hough-on-the-Hill, Imogen Kennett and James O’Connor from Newark and Imogen Watson from Witham St Hughs all achieved Distinction*, while Chloe Gresham from Ancaster, Kacey Merritt from Fernwood and Holly Swiffen from Sleaford all achieved A* in Child Development and Care.

Many of these students will be joining the academy’s flourishing sixth form, which celebrated its A-level results earlier this week. At least 70 of the current GCSE cohort are expected to move into Year 12 to study A-level and BTEC courses, and they will be joined by students from other schools in the area in September.

Francesca O'Brien of Heckington collecting her GCSE results at Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn. EMN-211208-160415001