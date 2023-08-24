GCSE RESULTS: Ambition of students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby pays off

Ruby West leaves King Edward VI Academy with 8 GCSEs.

The Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are celebrating today after being awarded ‘brilliant’ GCSE grades.

Year 11s sat their exams in May and June this year, and have been eagerly awaiting their results. It’s been a tough year for everyone in education, but at King Edward VI Academy, staff have put measures in place to ensure that students felt happy and confident as they sat their GCSEs, most importantly a commitment to disruption free learning to enable all pupils to have the chance to fulfil their potential. Students also attended Saturday classes with their teachers and benefited from personalised revision sessions.

As a result of her incredible hard work over the past two years Ruby West leaves King Edward VI Academy with 8 GCSEs including a grade 9 in GCSE History, a grade 8 in English Language and grade 7s in Chemistry, Physics, Biology and English Literature. Ruby is taking up a place at Skegness Grammar School to study A-Levels. Bethany Richardson also impressed in her 8 GCSEs with a grade 9 in RE, a grade 8 in Geography and grade 7s in English, Science and History. Bethany is now moving onto Lincoln College. Myles Huck demonstrated aspiration and ambition in attending all of our Saturday schools and was rewarded with 7 GCSEs including 5 grade 7s in History, Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Maths.

Mark Wilkinson Head of School at King Edward VI Academy said: “We are so proud of the grades achieved by the students. They, with the support of staff and their families, have achieved results which we are really proud of. They have demonstrated courage, resilience, and ambition throughout their time at KEVI and we wish them all well for the future.”