GCSE Results: Boston College celebrating after 99% pass rate

Boston College student Vaida Kiznyte

Students across the country were today receiving their results, which were this year based on assessments after the pandemic led to cancellation of exams.

The college said it’s students demonstrated hard work and determination to achieve the 99% pass rate with the number of higher grades well above the national average and an additional increase in those graded 7-9 from previous years’ results.

One of the students celebrating today, Vaida Kiznyte, who gained a grade 7 in English, said: “I am very pleased after receiving my grade 7 in GCSE English. My plan now is study Computing (Digital Technologies) or make further progression within my career.

“I am truly satisfied with my result as at times it was hard to motivate myself throughout the pandemic. However, my lecturers were very supportive and helpful at all times, and I am pleased with the flexibility of Boston College - there really is an option for everyone.”

The college says it is not just learners aged 16-18 who are celebrating today, but also many adult learners who have chosen to study their GCSEs to progress in their career or onto higher education.

Vicki Locke, Deputy Principal said, “This year has been another challenging year for our learners studying their GCSEs, with the much of their learning being delivered online amidst the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“We are very proud of our learners’ results which have been achieved by them demonstrating high work standards and progression. It is especially pleasing to see so many learners achieve the higher grades which prepares them so well for their next steps in education or employment.”