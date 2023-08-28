Register
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
From left: Ayla Jafri, Charlotte Phillips, Zenia Alvi, Hannah Cooke, Catherine Hargreaves, Emily Pein and Caitlin Frost. Image: Caistor Grammar SchoolFrom left: Ayla Jafri, Charlotte Phillips, Zenia Alvi, Hannah Cooke, Catherine Hargreaves, Emily Pein and Caitlin Frost. Image: Caistor Grammar School
From left: Ayla Jafri, Charlotte Phillips, Zenia Alvi, Hannah Cooke, Catherine Hargreaves, Emily Pein and Caitlin Frost. Image: Caistor Grammar School

GCSE results: Hard work and determination pays off at Caistor Grammar

Students and staff at Caistor Grammar School have been celebrating this year’s GCSE results, which showed 55.5 per cent of all results received were the top grades of 9-7, with 98 per cent of students achieving at least five grades 9-4 (including English and Maths) and 83.2 per cents of students achieving the EBacc.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST

Head teacher Shona Buck said: “We are proud that all of our students’ hard work and determination has been rewarded with these well-earned results.

"We are delighted that they have met the challenges of their academic studies (particularly following the significant disruption of the pandemic to their education) along with all of their numerous contributions to school life.”

Mrs Buck added: “The Year 11 class of 2023 have played significant parts in the active life of our School; in our annual production of Anything Goes, as part of our Bronze DofE programme, and in music concerts, sports fixtures, numerous House competitions, our Caistor Fringe Festival and in several charity events.

“Many of our students will now progress to complete their A-Level studies at CGS Sixth Form: we wish them all the very best for their next steps, wherever they may be.

"We also look forward to welcoming many new students to CGS Sixth Form in September.”

Alice Robertson and her Mum. Image: Caistor Grammar School

1. Grammar School success:

Alice Robertson and her Mum. Image: Caistor Grammar School Photo: Caistor Grammar School

Hugo Cullen and his parents. Image: Caistor Grammar School

2. Grammar School success:

Hugo Cullen and his parents. Image: Caistor Grammar School Photo: Caistor Grammar School

From left: David Maw, Joseph Reece, Lucas Dawson, Toby Ekpeh and Jack Smith. Image: Caistor Grammar School

3. Grammar School success:

From left: David Maw, Joseph Reece, Lucas Dawson, Toby Ekpeh and Jack Smith. Image: Caistor Grammar School Photo: Caistor Grammar School