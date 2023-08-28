GCSE results: Hard work and determination pays off at Caistor Grammar
Head teacher Shona Buck said: “We are proud that all of our students’ hard work and determination has been rewarded with these well-earned results.
"We are delighted that they have met the challenges of their academic studies (particularly following the significant disruption of the pandemic to their education) along with all of their numerous contributions to school life.”
Mrs Buck added: “The Year 11 class of 2023 have played significant parts in the active life of our School; in our annual production of Anything Goes, as part of our Bronze DofE programme, and in music concerts, sports fixtures, numerous House competitions, our Caistor Fringe Festival and in several charity events.
“Many of our students will now progress to complete their A-Level studies at CGS Sixth Form: we wish them all the very best for their next steps, wherever they may be.
"We also look forward to welcoming many new students to CGS Sixth Form in September.”