GCSE RESULTS: John Spendluffe Technology College 'proud' to welcome students back

GCSE success for (from left) Jasmine Rymer, Amy Townsend, Daisy Ranyard, Mollie Dane and Megan Coyle.

Headteacher Joyce Shorrock acknowledged it had been a "difficult and demanding year" for Year 11 students, who had worked hard in the most challenging of times "to deliver such brilliant outcomes".

"With over 55% of students gaining GCSE English and Mathematics to the ‘pass’ standard and a strong performance within the EBacc, JSTC is immensely proud of Year 11s’ achievements and all staff wish them well as they move towards their future goals," said Ms Shorrock.

"Our young people have demonstrated that they are a credit to their families and we wish them all well for their next steps towards a successful and happy future."

Grade 9s in English Language and Literature were gained by Tom Gledhill of Year 11 along with a grade 8 in French, three grade 7s in Chemistry, Physics and History and a Distinction in Sports Studies within his 11 qualifications.

Special mention has been given to the following students:

Megan Coyle who gained 11 qualifications including grade 7s in both English Language and Literature, Chemistry and French together with Distinctions* in both Enterprise (Business Studies) and Performing Arts.

Mollie Dane who gained 11 qualifications including grade 8s in both English Language and Literature and Religious Studies, 7 in History and a Distinction* in Performing Arts.

A grade 9 in English Language and an 8 in Literature were gained by another Y11 student, along with four grade 7s in French, Chemistry, History and Religious Studies and a Distinction*in Performing Arts within her 11 qualifications.

Casey Johnson gained grade 8s in Mathematics, Geography and Chemistry, together with five grade 7s in Physics, English Language and Literature, DT and Art within her 11 qualifications.

Amy Townsend gained grade 8 and 9 respectively in English Language and Literature, in addition to 3 further grade 8s in Physics, Chemistry and Religious Studies. Amy also gained grade 7s in French and History with Distinction* in Child Development and Distinction in Enterprise (Business Studies).