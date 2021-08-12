GCSE results: Kesteven and Sleaford HIgh School students celebrate after uncertainty over government late decisions

Good GCSE results despite late government decisions on assessments due to pandemic. Kesteven and Sleaford High School. EMN-211208-093714001

Hot on the heels of some exciting results at A-level on Tuesday, schools in England have compressed the delivery of both examination results into one week to afford students more time to appeal or make arrangements for sixth form or university if results were different to expected.

GCSE results were released this morning (Thursday) at all Sleaford area schools. Josephine Smith, Head of School at KSHS said: “We are just so proud of our Year 11 students this year and their fantastic achievements, marked by receipt of their GCSE grades today.

“Every one of them should be congratulated on the challenges they have overcome this year as well as the hard work they have put in day in day out throughout their courses. It’s so important to young people that they feel in control of their own destinies and this was made so much more difficult this year with late government decisions and periods of uncertainty for students about how they would be assessed.”

Mrs Smith said that despite this Kesteven and Sleaford High School students have shown remarkable resilience, often turning the disadvantages of isolation into opportunities.

“Not only can they be proud of their achievements they can know they are ready for the next stages of their education. The majority plan to undertake sixth form studies within the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form and we look forward to welcoming other students from other schools who will join us in September too.”

She said that teaching and support staff deserve huge recognition for the part they have played in preparing students for their next ambitious steps having had to adapt to online teaching and isolation of students and staff. “They have worked harder than ever before to ensure that online learning was as good a substitute for face to face lessons as possible. Regular full attendance in lessons and committed contributions online from students was testament to the teamwork we saw in both our real and our virtual classrooms this year.

“My thanks also go to parents and carers whose support and encouragement have been powerful motivation. It has been a challenging year for every member of any family and as ever it is the great relationships between High School staff, students and parents/carers that makes for the best possible school experience for any young person.”

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades set against a national standard, and were approved and awarded by the exam boards. The government will not be publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.