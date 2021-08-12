GCSE RESULTS: King Edward VI Academy students 'well-prepared for everything that is to come'

Students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby have received their GCSE results.

That is the verdict of Principal James Myhill-Johnson on congratulating students on their grades..

Mr Myhill-Johnson said: “Wherever our students go next, whether it is to further education or an apprenticeship, we know that they are well prepared for everything that is to come.

"We especially know that their resilience over the last year will stand them in good stead for any challenge that comes their way.”

Students at King Edward VI Academy received teacher-assessed grades that have also been ratified by the exam board.

Amongst those with standout GCSEs are:

Danielle Blackhorse-Hull who secured grade 9s in English language, maths, combined science, computer science and history as well as a grade 8 in English literature, a grade 6 in French and a Distinction* in BTEC Sport. She will be studying for her A-Levels at Boston High School in September.

Head girl Jaime-Lee Ashburn will be studying for her A-Levels in Business Studies, geography, finance and Law at KEVI in September having secured a grade 9 in economics, a Distinction* in Business Studies a grade 8 in English language, grade 7s in English literature and geography, a grade 6 in combined science alongside grade 5s in maths and French.

Head boy Jude Bache will also be returning to study for his A-Levels in the sciences, geography and Law at KEVI in September. He secured a grade 8 in his English language; grade 7s in English literature, biology and physics; a grade 6 in geography and chemistry, a grade 5 in maths and 4s in French and DT.

Arthur Jackson has secured an apprenticeship with a local plumbing company after securing a Distinction* in Business Studies, grade 5s in English language, maths, combined science, geography and DT and a grade 4 in English literature.