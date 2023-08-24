GCSE RESULTS: Louth Academy sees “fantastic improvements” on last year's results

​Louth Academy’s GCSE students have recorded some fantastic results with big improvements on last year, said the school's principal.

Louth Academy students Ella Hitchinson, Imogen Mamwell and Olivia Taylor. Photos: John Aron Photography

The Academy saw 26 top grade 9s or equivalent being awarded to its GCSE students, while Grade 4 or above in English was achieved by 73 percent of students, and those recording grades 9 to 7 in Maths and English combined has also improved.

The number of students gaining a standard or strong pass in Maths also increased on last year, while half of Chemistry students achieved grades 9 to 7, and 66 percent recorded a strong pass (grade 5 or above) in History.

There was also an 11 percent improvement in those achieving grade 4 or above in Modern Foreign Languages.

Ruby Fox with her GCSE results.

Student William Shearer said: “I did surprisingly well and am quite happy with how it’s gone. My plan is to go to Franklin College to pursue the Arts with Fine Art, Graphics and Digital Film Production.”

Amy Broxholme also said: “My grades were really good and I’m really happy with how I did. I achieved top results of 9s and will be going to Franklin College for Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths.”

Cameron Moncaster added said: “I’ve done pretty well and I’m pretty happy with it all. I will be going to Franklin College in September to study A-levels in Maths, Chemistry and Physics. I’m excited to go onto college and start this next step.”

Ruby Fox added: “I’m very happy today and think I’ve done really well. I am going on to King Edward VI Grammar School to do A-levels in Maths, PE and Biology.

Twins Riley and Ethan Manning at Louth Academy.

"Louth Academy has been really good for me. I’ve been here since Year 7 and I probably wouldn’t have got these results without them because they’ve all been fantastic.”

Principal Philip Dickinson said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating a really positive set of GCSE results again at Louth Academy, with some fantastic improvements on last year,” he said.

“This cohort has been through some challenging times with the pandemic but they have come through them with some terrific performances.