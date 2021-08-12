GCSE results: ‘Outstanding’ achievements at Market Rasen’s De Aston

De Aston School EMN-211208-090808001

Students received their results by email this morning (Thursday, August 12).

Results in the core subjects of English language/English literature, maths and science were matched by option choices for the scale of accomplishment.

Pupils not only scored high-level success in terms of the overall pass rate, but also achieved the highest grades of GCSE level 9 and Distinctions.

There are stories of success for those that overcame great hardships in their personal lives by adopting the school’s growth mindset approach to obstacles.

In addition, there are those who benefited from high quality specialist teaching to reach their potential.

Simon Porter, De Aston’s head teacher, said: “We hold Year 11 in high regard for what they have achieved.

“They have come through the toughest of years with constant Covid disruption and come through with their heads held high.

“I want to pay tribute to the hard work of the subject teachers and heads of subject for their dedication to the pupils, but most of all to the amazing young people.

“I have taught English to this year group and I have witnessed the resilience they demonstrated through all their assessments.

“They deserve all they have earned.

“ I am really looking forward to seeing a large proportion of the cohort come back to us to study at De Aston Sixth Form.”

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.