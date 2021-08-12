GCSE RESULTS: 'Persistence, perseverance and grit' reaps rewards at Skegness Grammar School

Students were up early to go to school to collect their GCSE results and headteacher Jude Hunton congratulated them on their "excellent and well-deserved grades".

Mr Hunton said: "I am incredibly proud of all of our young people and staff who are celebrating some fantastic results.

"It marks the end of five years of intense hard work by our young people, their families supporting them and our brilliant teachers and staff making sure the Skegness Grammar School family has a wonderful day.

Skegness Grammar School students celebrating their GCSE results.

"This year the success of each and every one of our students is down to their persistence, perseverance and grit through a very challenging 18 months, all of which makes me even more thrilled for them as they open their results."

Students at Skegness Grammar School receive GCSE grades after eighteen months of Covid disruption ++

As with A-Levels, the Government issued guidance that this year’s GCSE grades would be decided by teachers in the absence of exams taking place.

"Staff and teachers at Skegness Grammar School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, worked extremely hard to make sure that the grading for every student is fair and allows these students to take their next step - whether that is into sixth form study or an apprenticeship programme.

AJ Tomlinson, Zephyr Boney Hundal and Kieran Holden relieved to finally get their results.

All teacher-assessed grades have also been ratified by the exam board.

Amongst the SGS students who particularly excelled are

Yusuf Ahmed, who achieved five Grade 9s, two grade 8 and two grade7. He will return to SGS to study Chemistry, Biology and Maths, and reserve subject Further Maths.

Zephyr Boney Hundal was awarded four grade 9, three grade 8, one grade 7 and one grade 6. Zephyr will go on to study Business, History and Politics in 6th form. He said: "It's quite a relief to get the results and see that I have done quite well.

Eloise Blakey - proud of her achievement.

"It's been a difficult year and I really happy to come out with some good grades."

Grace Lewis-Bettison, who was awarded nine GCSEs including two grade 9 and six grade 8, said: "I've done a lot better than I expected but I definitely deserve it because of the amount of work I have put in.

"The help and resources that the school gave us has been amazing."

Eloise Blakey, who was awarded nine GCSEs, said: "I'm speechless. I've done so much better that I thought I would but I put so much work in and I'm really proud of how I did."

Grace Lewis-Bettison looking forward to sixth form.

Stuart Burns, CEO at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Congratulations to all the students at Skegness Grammar School who have received their GCSE results today.

"At the David Ross Education Trust, our mission is to broaden the horizons of young people through a world-class education, and these excellent results demonstrate just how much SGS is making that a reality for local families.

"We are thrilled for our students and wish them luck with the next step of their journey.”