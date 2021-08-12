GCSE RESULTS: Praise for resilience shown by students in achieving 'fantastic results'

Skegness Academy students celebrate their GCSE results.

Kimberley Albelda said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils for achieving their GCSE grades.

"It has been a challenging year and to see the resilience shown by our pupils as they continued to work hard and commit to their studies, has been truly commendable.

“Thank you to staff, parents and our network of support for all the kindness and guidance shown during the pandemic; together we have achieved the extraordinary!

Nikita Borodins, who successfully achieved 8 in maths, biology and chemistry and 7 in physics.

"We are very excited to see our pupils progress onto their next steps of education with great results behind them and an abundance of enthusiasm.”

Many of the pupils joined staff at Skegness Academy, located on Burgh Road and sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, to celebrate their GCSE grades today.

Among the standout individual achievements are:

Nikita Borodins, who successfully achieved 8 in maths, biology and chemistry and 7 in physics.

Morgan Fairbrother, who successfully achieved 8 in dance, biology and chemistry, 7 in English literature and Distinction* in business and sport.

Erica Ducker, who successfully achieved 9 in history, 8 in English literature, 7 in English language, maths and chemistry and Distinction* in music and sport.

Morgan Fairbrother, who successfully achieved 8 in dance, biology and chemistry, 7 in English literature and Distinction* in business and sport.

Alice Brown, who successfully achieved 8 in maths and physics, 7 in history and chemistry, 6 in English language and biology and Distinction* in sport and a Distinction in music.

Deborah Kavanagh, who successfully achieved 8 in physics, 7 in chemistry, maths and English literature, 6 in biology, dance and English language, a Distinction in performing arts and a Distinction* in sport.

Deborah Kavanagh, who successfully achieved 8 in physics, 7 in chemistry, maths and English literature, 6 in biology, dance and English language, a Distinction in performing arts and a Distinction* in sport.