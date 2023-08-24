Register
Celebrations on GCSE results day at St George's Academy. From left - Keira Woollaston, Libby Gallett, Will Draper, Alex Langford, Gracie Greensmith and Rhiannon Clarkson.Celebrations on GCSE results day at St George's Academy. From left - Keira Woollaston, Libby Gallett, Will Draper, Alex Langford, Gracie Greensmith and Rhiannon Clarkson.
GCSE results: Principal congratulates St George’s Academy students

Students have been pouring into Sleaford area schools this morning (Thursday) to find out what they achieved in their GCSE exams in the summer.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

Heads are already pointing out the lasting impact that Covid-19 has had on studies and teaching since 2020 due to lockdowns, sickness and disruption from social distancing measures.

Principal of St George’s Academy congratulated students at its Sleaford and Ruskington campuses collecting their exam results today at the end of five years study.

She said: “We continue to see the impact of the pandemic on our students, as is the case across the country.

"That said, there are countless students who have shown great resilience and determination to do well, and they have been richly rewarded.”

She added: "We send all students very best wishes for their next steps and look forward to welcoming a great many of them to Sixth Form in two weeks’ time.”

The wait is over - from left - Sam Bailey and Dylan Parr collect their GCSE results at St George's Academy.

The wait is over - from left - Sam Bailey and Dylan Parr collect their GCSE results at St George's Academy. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Happy tears for high flying Holly Johnson (far right) whose grades were all 7s, 8s and 9s in her exams at St George's Academy. Pictured with, from left - Freya Nicol, Eva Collier, Izzie Hemmant, Holly Dilks and Becca Tholen.

Happy tears for high flying Holly Johnson (far right) whose grades were all 7s, 8s and 9s in her exams at St George's Academy. Pictured with, from left - Freya Nicol, Eva Collier, Izzie Hemmant, Holly Dilks and Becca Tholen. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Reasons to be cheerful. St George's Academy students Grace Millband (left) and Axe James.

Reasons to be cheerful. St George's Academy students Grace Millband (left) and Axe James. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Related topics:StudentsCovid-19