Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, is celebrating this year’s GCSE results and the achievements of its Year 11 students.

The school says the results “reflect the hard work, determination and commitment of pupils and staff” and represent individual levels of progress and personal milestones of which the school is very proud.

Many students were awarded the highest grades across a wide range of subjects.

Isabelle Campbell did exceptionally well, achieving the top grade 9 in English Literature, Mathematics, Biology and Geography; grade 8 in English Language, Chemistry, French and PE; grade 7 in Physics and History and grade 6 in Further Mathematics.

Charlotte Sibcy also received fantastic results, with grade 9s in English Literature, Geography, Art & Design and History; grade 8s in English Language and French; grade 7 in Biology and grade 6s in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.

Aidan Shaw achieved grades 7-9 across the board, as well as Distinction in the NCFE Music qualification, and Rhys Vaughan and Daisy Rivett were each awarded two grade 9s, two grade 8s and four grade 7s as well as a number of grade 6s.

GCSE Triple Science results were excellent as 100 per cent of candidates achieved grades 9-4 in Biology and Chemistry and 97 per cent of students achieved grades 9-4 in Physics.

GCSE PE and GCSE French results were similarly strong, with students achieving 94 per cent and 89 per cent grades 9-4 respectively.

Comparison with pre-pandemic results is also positive: the number of students achieving grades 9-7 in English Language has almost trebled since 2019.

The breadth of talent and range of interests of SWRA’s students is reflected in the results achieved across vocational as well as academic subjects, with 94 per cent of BTEC Sport students and 91 per cent of NCFE Business students awarded Level 2 Distinction*- Level 2 Pass (equivalent to GSCE grades 9-4) and 95 per cent of CACHE Childcare students achieved grades A*- B.

Olivia Wells was awarded Distinction* in Business; Jayan Kerai-Patel and Marcus Walton both achieved Distinction grades in Sport and Molly Harlow was awarded Distinction in Business and A* in Childcare.

Mark Guest, headteacher, commended the students for their tenacity, resilience and commitment to succeed.

"This was the year that exam grading moved fully back to 2019 pre-pandemic standards, and across a range of our key measures and GCSE subjects we have significantly improved from our very positive 2019 results. Our students’ great results are a fitting tribute to their hard work, the skilled teaching of our staff and the invaluable support of our parents.

“Our students have overwhelmingly secured the grades required to pursue their chosen next steps, with many choosing to continue their education at SWRA’s flourishing Sixth Form.”

1 . mssp-30-08-23-GCSE SWRA Marcus Walton-CENupload.jpeg Marcus Walton at SWRA on GCSE results day. Photo: SWRA

2 . mssp-30-08-23-GCSE SWRA Jayan Kerai-Patel-CENupload.jpeg Jayan Kerai-Patel. Photo: SWRA

3 . mssp-30-08-23-GCSE SWRA Daisy Rivett-CENupload.jpeg Daisy Rivett. Photo: SWRA

4 . mssp-30-08-23-GCSE SWRA Isabelle Campbell-CENupload.jpeg Good results for Isabelle Campbell at SWRA. Photo: SWRA