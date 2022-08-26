GCSE RESULTS: Skegness Grammar School students ready for next 'educational adventure'

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top students Rhianna Wilson and Chase Watts-Lane of Skegness Grammar School .

Jessica Cheuk achieved one grade 9 and nine grade 8s and says she owes her results to the support of teachers and her family who “let me get on with it and didn’t put any pressure on me”.

The 16-year-old from Skegness joined other students this morning to collect their results, which head of school Lorraine Wailker described as “the best set of results in years”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excited to be returning to sixrh form to study biology, chemistry and psychology, Jessica said she had the privilege to spend four days at West Buckland School while experiencing what it would be like to go to medical school.

Jessica Cheuk looking forward to sixth form at Skegness Grammar after her GCSE results.

Taking time out from her holiday job at Little Kidz Driving School, she said: “I love children and eventually want to be a pediatrician.

"Having the medical school experience has made be even more excited to be returning to sixth form for A-levels.”

Students sat their exams in May and June, returning to the exam hall for the first time since the start of the pandemic in summer 2019.

GCSE results have been decided by teacher assessment for the past two years.

Skegness Grammar School students celebrating their GCSE results.

A joint effort by school staff, families and the David Ross Trust contributed to the success. "We were very grateful to the whole community for their efforts,.” a spokesperson for the Trust said.

Other top results, include:

Rhianna Wilson nine grade 9s,one grade 8, one grade 7 Aide Turner six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s Connor Outing three grade 9s, six grade 8s and two grade 7 Kirsten Rutherford four grade 9s, four grade 8s, and two grade 7s Chase Watts-Lane six grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s

A statement by Executive Headmaster Jude Hunton and Head of School Lorraine Walker said: "It is clear from the GCSE results that our students have made some excellent choices.

"We are so proud of how they have studied, practised, and learned over time from our dedicated teachers, and remained resilient throughout unpredictable times.

“All of these choices have resulted in our scholars gaining the key to enter their next educational adventure.