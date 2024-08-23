Students at King Edward’s Grammar School in Louth celebrating their GCSE results.

Students at King Edward’s Grammar School in Louth have been celebrating after being awarded brilliant GCSE grades.

Ninety-six per cent of all students achieved at least 5 grades 9-4 and 81.4% of students achieved grades 9-5.

This set of results has been the best the school has achieved since before the pandemic.

Acting Headteacher, Sam Herridge said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students today.

"Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance have truly paid off and as a result, our students have achieved an amazing set of results.

"We are delighted that many of our students will now progress to complete their A-level studies with us here at KEVIGS.

"We wish all our students the very best for their next steps, wherever they may be.”

The school is also proud to highlight the following exemplary performances:

Ben Allen: achieved an impressive 7 Grade 9’s and 4 Grade 8’s

Elise Hall: secured an outstanding 7 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 8 ‘s, and one Grade 7

Sophie Vickers: attained an amazing 6 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 8’s, and one Grade 7.