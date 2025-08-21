GCSE students at King Edward VI Academy Spilsby delighted with exam results

Sylvia, a student at KEVI with her GCSE results

David Ross Education Trust congratulates Year 11 on their GCSEs

Students and staff are celebrating at King Edward VI Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, as students receive their GCSE results.

Year 11 students sat their examinations earlier this year, in May and June, following months of preparation and extra support including Saturday schools and after school tutoring.

Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and King Edward VI Academy is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown.

KEVI students Blake, Brandon, Issac, Ethan and Daniel with their GCSE results

Sylvia achieved three grade 8s, three grade 7s, one grade 6 and a BTEC Level 2 Merit. Sylvia is going to study A Levels at Lincoln College.

Olivia achieved one grade 9, one grade 8, two grade 7s, two grade 6s, one grade 5 and a BTEC Level 2 Merit. Olivia is going to study Chemistry, Physics and Biology and Skegness Grammar School.

Oliver achieved one grade 8, three grade 7s, three grade 6s and two grade 5s. Oliver is going to study A Levels at a local Sixth Form.

Elle achieved one grade 8, one grade 7, four grade 6s, one grade 5 and a BTEC Level 2 Distinction. Elle is going to study A Levels in Law, Physcology and Sociology at Boston College.

Finlay achieved one grade 7, six grade 6s and one grade 5. Finlay is going to study at Boston College.

King Edward VI Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.

Mr Mark Wilkinson, Principal at King Edward VI Academy, said:

“We are delighted to congratulate our students on their superb GCSE results this year. Their success is a reflection of not only their hard work and resilience but also their unwavering commitment throughout a challenging period.

Equally important, the excellent attendance displayed by so many students, has played a key role in their achievements, showing the value of consistency and dedication to their education.

We also extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff and the families who have supported our students every step of the way. Their encouragement, care, and partnership have been invaluable in helping our young people reach their potential.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said:

“Very many congratulations to all our students collecting GCSE results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication from our wonderful students, their teachers and indeed the whole school community.

“All of us at DRET wish our year 11s every success in whatever they choose to do next.”