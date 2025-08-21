GCSE students in Skegness delighted with exam results

Isaac Li achieved nine grade 9s, two grade 8s and an A in Additional Mathematics

David Ross Education Trust congratulates Year 11 on their GCSE results

Students and staff are celebrating at Skegness Grammar School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, as students receive their GCSE results.

Year 11 students sat their examinations earlier this year, in May and June, following months of preparation and extra support including structured after school data driven interventions, lunch time and after school sessions, revision and study skills sessions as well as an adaptive curriculum to support the needs of individual students.

Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and SGS is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown.

Among the many success stories this year:

· Isaac Li achieved an outstanding set of results with nine grade 9s, two grade 8s and an A in Additional Mathematics. His determination and self-belief enabled him to excel, even completing two qualifications beyond the standard curriculum.

· Jasmine Jagger secured eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 6. Her consistent work ethic throughout her time at SGS has been rewarded with excellent results. Jasmine will continue her studies at SGS Sixth Form, where she will take Biology, Physics and Mathematics.

· Amelia Szwarc also excelled, achieving five grade 9s, two grade 7s and four grade 6s. She will remain at SGS to study History, Religious Studies and Sociology at A-Level.

Skegness Grammar School is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.

Lorraine Walker, Headteacher at Skegness Grammar School, said:

“We are delighted to congratulate our GCSE students on their amazing results this year. Their hard work, resilience, and dedication have truly paid off, and we are incredibly proud of all they have achieved.

“These results reflect our values of knowledge, fairness, and practice; values our students have lived by throughout their time at Skegness Grammar School. They have grown not just academically, but as individuals who care for their community, support one another, and strive always to do their best.

“We look forward to welcoming so many of them into our Sixth Form, where they will continue to thrive and take the next steps in their journey.

“To our GCSE scholars: Congratulations! Take this moment to celebrate your achievements, reflect on all you have learned along the way, and look ahead with excitement. We can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish next.”

Jude Hunton, Executive Headmaster Skegness Grammar said:

“We would like to congratulate our Y11s today and thank their families for all their support over the years. Everyone has had their own story and journey but they can all share excitement and pride today.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said:

“Very many congratulations to all our students collecting GCSE results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication from our wonderful students, their teachers and indeed the whole school community. All of us at DRET wish our year 11s every success in whatever they choose to do next.”